O Bill 898/23 extended for 1 year, until April 2024, the rules of the DRC (Differentiated Hiring Regime), established in Law 12,462/11. The text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies modifies the Law of Tenders and Administrative Contractswhich repealed the DRC on April 1, 2023.

The proposal is being processed in a conclusive manner and will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation, and Constitution and Justice committees.

“The RDC brings agility to the bidding process as it offers some exclusive mechanisms for this purpose, such as inverting the order of the qualification and judgment phases, encouraging the computerization of the bidding process and the single appeal phase”, said the author of the proposal, deputy José Nelto (PP-GO).

According to the congressman, doubts about the legislation that since 2021 deal with bids and contracts are still recurring.

The proposal, said Nelto, is not intended to reduce effectiveness or belittle innovation, “but, yes, to grant a longer term to those who will be submitted to it, so that they can qualify”.

With information from Chamber Agency.