07/08/2023 – 15:54

Developed to show, from football, the presence of African culture in Brazil, the project Gondwana Football & Culture it happened, in the last two yearsPshe Paraíba, Pernambuco, Bahia and São Paulo. Was present in museus, S unitsesc, Senac, It isspaces wcultural and ttime of ffootball.

In each action, the from documentary screening Gondwana, The Ball Connects, Dialogues were proposed on combating racism, respect for diversity, gender equality, history, geology and workshops with the ball and the camera.

“The project is developed around the exhibition of a short documentary that talks about the African influence in Brazil from football as a cultural and popular manifestation. With that basis, we have dialogues about combating racism and female empowerment, for example”, says journalist and photographer Mônica Saraiva who, alongside Sebastian Acevedoformer athlete, graduated in Law and co-founder from the Sports Innovation Laboratory SportsCoLabdeveloped the program.

At Schools

OThe creators now intend to take the idea for public schools. To this end, they launched the campaign #Cinema1Real: democratize the Wknowledge to Pfrom Culture, Education, History and Football. Those interested in collaborating can watchO documentary and make a donation. Part of the resources will be used for free showings in public schools.

“O film It is about our culture, our historyThe It is what we are. AND about football on the street, on the beaches, on the outskirts, this football that is part of our history and affective memory“, highlights Acevedo.

the short film Gondwana, The Ball Connects is an independent production of 23 minutes. The film was recorded on a cell phone and professional camera, in Portuguese, Spanish, French and English.























