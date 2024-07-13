Bill 1,037 of 2024 awaits voting in the Urban Development, Finance and Taxation Committee and in the CCJ

A bill introduced by the deputy Clodoaldo Magalhães (PV-PE) institutes the National Policy to Encourage the Reform and Modernization of Residences, with the aim of promoting the revitalization of the facades of historic properties located in metropolitan areas.

Bill 1,037 of 2024 provides that the resources for the renovation of these facades will be subsidized by the federal government, through the granting of zero-interest loans by official financial institutions.

Beneficiaries eligible for this type of financing will be owners of homes located in urban areas that require renovation and modernization, primarily in metropolitan regions.

According to the proposal, works benefiting from the national policy must observe aesthetic and technical standards established by the competent bodies, aiming to enhance the historical and architectural heritage of cities.

The supervision of these reforms will be the responsibility of the institutions that offer credit lines – BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and other public banks – and municipal urban planning bodies.

“The preservation and revitalization of the facades of historical heritage sites are crucial in safeguarding cultural identity and promoting sustainable tourism”says the author of the proposal.

The bill is being processed conclusively, meaning it does not need to go through the plenary, as long as it is approved without disagreements by the committees. It will be analyzed by the Urban Development, Finance and Taxation Committee and the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship).

With information from Chamber Agency.