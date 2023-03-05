Proposal may benefit integration ventures developed by companies from at least 2 countries with incentives

The Senate is analyzing a bill that grants tax incentives that favor the economic integration of South American countries. from senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), the PL 455/2023 will still be distributed to the permanent committees of the House.

According to the proposal, integration projects developed by companies from at least 2 countries in South America can benefit. Each nation must account for at least 10% of the capital. The tax incentive applies to actions in the following areas, including the goods and services market:

transport, energy and telecommunications infrastructure;

studies and development of clean energy; It is

exploration and industrialization of mineral resources.

Selected projects will be entitled to exemption from the following taxes:

Social Contribution on Net Income;

Corporate Income Tax;

Tax on Industrialized Products, related to capital goods; It is

Import Tax for inputs from Mercosur countries or other countries, after prior authorization from the competent body of the bloc.

Projects must be carried out through a special purpose company incorporated in Brazil. According to PL 455/2023, undertakings that reduce or tend to reduce tax collection cannot be met. Projects must also comply with a series of guidelines and objectives:

fiscal responsibility;

integrated development of the South American continent;

increased competitiveness of South American economies;

rational and sustainable use of natural resources;

stimulus to the qualification of the workforce;

social responsibility and promotion of social development; It is

environment protection.

According to PL 455/2023, requests must be analyzed by an executive branch, to be defined in a regulation. Projects must specify the intended benefits, duration (not exceeding 5 years) and the social contribution.

Senator Paulo Paim defends the economic integration of South America. For him, in addition to the constitution of regional blocks, it is necessary to seek “More Agile Solutions”such as granting incentives to enterprises related to regional integration.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Law [Lei Complementar 101, de 2000] restricts the possibility of granting incentives or benefits of a tax nature resulting from waiver of revenue. How, then, to facilitate productive investment through legislative change without causing loss of tax revenue? This proposal presents a solution: instead of granting tax benefits to specific sectors of the economy, we propose granting some type of tax incentive for new projects to be presented and approved by the competent body of the Executive Branch”argues.

With information from Senate Agency.