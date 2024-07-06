Text written by deputy Daiana Santos (PCdoB-RS) is being processed in the Chamber

The PL 2046 of 2024 defines rules to promote respect for diversity of sexual orientation and gender identity. The text is currently being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The proposal establishes rights for the LGBTQIAPN+ population, which includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual and non-binary people. The “+” sign is used to encompass the plurality of sexual orientations and gender variations.

“The main objective is to open space for the topic to be addressed with the scope and depth it deserves in the Chamber.”, said the author of the proposal, deputy Diana Santos (PCdoB-RS).

The text is composed of 28 articles. Here are the main points:

– defines guidelines and objectives of the National Policy for Comprehensive Health of the LGBTQIAPN+ Population in the Unified Health System (SUS); Final dispositions – with changes to the Civil Code, the Notary Office Law and the Public Records Law.

Processing

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the committees on Social Security, Social Assistance, Children, Adolescents and Family; Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. To become law, a proposal also needs to be approved by the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency