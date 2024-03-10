Benefit applies to workers dismissed without just cause who are micro-entrepreneurs or participants in business companies

Bill 323/24 grants the right to unemployment insurance to workers dismissed without just cause who are micro-entrepreneurs or participants in a business company. The benefit is valid as long as the professional has not earned a profit or any income in the previous 24 months.

A business company is one that operates in accordance with Article 966 of the Civil Code. It professionally carries out organized economic activity for the production or circulation of goods or services and must be registered with the Commercial Board.

The text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies inserts the rule into Unemployment Insurance Lawwhich provides temporary assistance to those dismissed without just cause or rescued from forced labor or conditions similar to slavery.

“In a recent decision, the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region recognized the right of a working partner of a company to unemployment insurance”stated the author of the project, deputy Jonas Donizette (PSB-SP), in the justification that accompanies the text.

“This worker was dismissed without just cause and did not have enough income to support his family. The TRF-1 concluded that being a partner in a company did not prevent receiving the benefit.”said Donizete.

Current rules

Unemployment insurance is one of the Social Security benefits intended for involuntarily dismissed workers who meet the following conditions:

does not have enough income to support himself and his family; It is

did not receive continuous social security benefits, except for accident benefits, supplementary benefits and permanence benefits.

By law, workers who received wages from a legal entity or an individual equivalent to it by:

at least 12 months in the last 18 months immediately preceding the date of dismissal, upon first request; or

at least 9 months in the last 12 months immediately preceding the date of dismissal, upon the 2nd request; or

each of the 6 months immediately preceding the date of dismissal, when making other requests.

Processing

The project is underway in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Industry, Commerce and Services commissions; of Work; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

