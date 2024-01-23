Project D is the new game of Sam Barlow and his Half Mermaid. It's difficult to say what it is, given the strangeness of the presentation material. The title itself is not definitive, given that it appears partly hidden on Steam, where we can read it followed by four covered characters: “Project D████”.

A mysterious survival horror

Even the official images don't say much. While the teaser announcement trailer shows an eye, a female face and an opening door. The style appears very refined, but it is really impossible to draw precise indications from it.

Guess what? Even the official description was constructed to cloak the game in mystery. We then read that it could be a survival horror set in 1983. One character should be a nurse. We will have to be careful (it is not said what). The text ends with the word “nightmare“, which fits perfectly for a horror game, but which does little to help us understand the game. Other clues: the Steam tags are “Third Person”, “Thriller” and “80s”, while in one of the images we can read “America”.

For now, Project D has only been announced for PC. Hopefully soon we will be able to find out what it is. We can't wait to play the new title from the author of Immortality and Her Story.

Project C was also presented at the same time as Project D.