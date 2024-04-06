Penalty can reach 8 years in prison; the text will be analyzed by the CCJ, before being voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies analyzes the PL (bill) 696 of 24which proposes to typify Penal Code Brazilian crime of illegal trade in high-cost medicines taken from the public health network. The proposal is from the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP).

According to the text, anyone who takes high-cost medicines from hospitals or public distribution points to sell will be punished with imprisonment for 4 to 8 years and a fine. The penalty will be increased by 50% if employees participate in providing privileged information to criminals.

“It is not new that the media exposes cases of drug theft from popular pharmacies to be sold to third parties”says Kataguiri. “Supported by impunity, these criminals migrated to a more profitable sector, which is medications made available by the public health network for patients with cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare diseases”it says.

The deputy believes that crime is only committed with the participation of public servants “who work to inform and facilitate the entry of criminals into places where medications are stored without passing through the security guard”.

Next steps

The project will be analyzed by the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission), before being voted on in the plenary.

With information from Chamber Agency.