The law project 3824/23 establishes the National Policy for Induction to Teaching in Basic Education, with the aim of attracting undergraduate students to work as teachers in public and private schools in the future.

According to the text, already approved by the Senate and currently under analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, the following will be the principles of national policy:

the appreciation of basic education teachers;

encouraging higher education students to choose a teaching career;

the universalization of school attendance;

improving the quality of basic education;

overcoming educational inequalities; and

equity in the training of basic education teachers across the different regions of the country.

Priority measures will be to improve public competitions to value reflective knowledge of teaching practice; and offer scholarships for those who opt for a higher education course in pedagogy or a bachelor’s degree.

Initiatives that seek compliance with the national minimum wage for basic education teachers and the progressive replacement of temporary contracts with permanent contracts will also be a priority, among others.

According to the proposal, the Executive Branch must draw up regulations to allow monitoring of national policy with the participation of experts, teacher training forums, civil society entities and other social actors.

“Studies show that, in 2040, there will be a shortage of around 235,000 teachers in basic education”said the author of the proposal, Senator Flávio Arns (PSD-PR). “In this scenario, attracting teachers, developing them and keeping them in schools is a challenge”he assessed.

Next steps

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Education; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

If it is approved without changes in the Chamber of Deputies after the recess, it may proceed to presidential sanction. If it undergoes changes, it will have to return to the Senate for further analysis.

With information from Chamber of Deputies News Agency