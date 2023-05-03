The medicine of the future is already here. Thanks to technological advances such as big dataautomation or artificial intelligence, which allow the different health sectors to offer more agility and creativity in the development of treatments, it is possible today to provide care tailored to each patient.

Technologically, very useful applications are already available for the diagnosis of diseases such as heart failure or Chronic Kidney Disease. According to Dr. César Velasco, director of Innovation and Digital Strategy at AstraZeneca, these are “two different but totally related pathologies that we must address together. Thanks to digitization, primary care and the other medical specialties that treat these two ailments can be more connected and achieve a more exhaustive follow-up of patients”.

Through digitization, the value of health data can be maximized by optimizing the use of data. big data. There is a large amount of data in clinical histories that can already help diagnose pathologies such as Chronic Kidney Disease earlier. Thanks to public-private collaboration, PREVENT has already been launched, an initiative led by the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SemFYC) sponsored by AstraZeneca in Extremadura through which the diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease can be achieved with the data that the health system already has on patients.

Thanks to a voice recording application with artificial intelligence, possible alterations in the course of a heart failure condition are detected in the patient César Velasco, Director of Innovation and Digital Strategy at AstraZeneca

For examples like this, AstraZeneca prioritizes the management and analysis of data for the development of innovative treatments, and the use of big data improves the interpretation of symptoms, the communication of results and the patient experience.

“Through artificial intelligence” –says César Velasco– “we identify certain pathologies or the exacerbation of heart failure, preventing avoidable hospitalizations. New avenues of scientific innovation are opening up that allow not only a more personalized medicine, but also greater sustainability of the health system”. In this context, AstraZeneca is undergoing a digital transformation process aimed at maximizing the scope of all its activity; from the scientific development of new molecules to the reformulation of chemistry. The goal is to always make traditional therapies more efficient or design new ones with an innovative character.

A revolution in diagnostics

Heart failure is a chronic condition that affects 2.34% of the Spanish adult population and is the main cause of hospitalization in people over 65 years of age. Monitoring it directly, comfortably and easily through the patient’s speech, using an artificial intelligence voice biomarker, is the basis of the Cordio Project.

It is a mobile application that records the patient daily, alerting health professionals about signs of worsening or possible complications so that they can act immediately. The tracking is done using a speech processing technology called HearOTM, developed by the Israeli company Cordio.

AstraZeneca has already launched the first real test of this system in collaboration with the Bellvitge University Hospital and the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL). César Velasco trusts that these pilot projects can be adapted to more hospitals: “With this project we advance in the identification of symptoms from our homes. This state-of-the-art technology allows us to improve the diagnosis of a highly prevalent disease, in addition to better monitoring the symptoms”.

digital biomarkers

It is still a project, but it is already underway. This is the CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) Challenge, whose objective is to promote the development of innovative technological solutions to expedite diagnosis and reduce the burden of Chronic Kidney Disease. The challenge is to identify innovative solutions that contribute to early diagnosis through technologies such as digital biomarkers and wearables, which will incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data or Internet of Things. This call for open innovation was carried out within the framework of the South Summit 2022 event. Of all the projects presented, the winner of the CKD Challenge will partner with AstraZeneca to develop the pilot project, will have access to experts from innovation hubs from all over the world and can be scaled internationally.