Inside the recent financial report of Remedy some information has also emerged about Project CondorThe new game in development at the Finnish team that is connected to the Control universepresenting itself as a title with multiplayer and live service components.

In particular, a page of the report dedicated to Condor contains some details that could be considered unpublished, given the scarcity of information received so far on the project in question, with the confirmation that it is a title directly inserted in the Control universe.

“After the invasion of Hiss, the Oldest House is now in lockdown, having become a pot full of supernatural forces that could explode”, we read in the introduction to the game, which is therefore located inside the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, apparently.