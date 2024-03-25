Inside the recent financial report of Remedy some information has also emerged about Project CondorThe new game in development at the Finnish team that is connected to the Control universepresenting itself as a title with multiplayer and live service components.
In particular, a page of the report dedicated to Condor contains some details that could be considered unpublished, given the scarcity of information received so far on the project in question, with the confirmation that it is a title directly inserted in the Control universe.
“After the invasion of Hiss, the Oldest House is now in lockdown, having become a pot full of supernatural forces that could explode”, we read in the introduction to the game, which is therefore located inside the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, apparently.
A multiplayer spin-off of Control
Players reportedly find themselves trapped inside the FBC headquarters, playing the role of security service agents of the agency attempting to address the threat.
“The Control franchise is bigger than a story or a single character,” the description reads. “With codename Condor, we invite players on a collective journey into the depths of the Oldest House. Inside, they will face overwhelming enemies and obstacles, but relying on their equipment and companions, they have a hope of surviving.”
Remedy then explains that Condor is a spin-off of Control, in development with an initial budget of 25 million euros and that it will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Northlight.
At the end of 2023 it was in the “production readiness” phase, i.e. ready for the liveliest phase of development. The game's structure is based on the world of Control but uses it for a cooperative experience with shooter and survival elements.
In the meantime, we also learned that Alan Wake 3 and the new Control won't be long in coming and that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake are fully financed by Rockstar.
