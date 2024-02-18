Proposal is being processed by the Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission and, if approved, the National Tax Code and the Kandir Law

The Federal Senate will analyze the complementary bill that grants animal feed products the same tax treatment given to goods considered essential.

O PLP (Complementary Bill) 195/2023 establishes that, for the purposes of the incidence of ICMS (Tax on Operations relating to the Circulation of Goods and on the Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services), animal feed products are now considered essential and indispensable goods and services, which They cannot be treated as superfluous, as is already the case with fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

Authored by the senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG), the project is being processed by the CRA (Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission) and is reported by the senator Jaime Bagattoli (PL-RO). The text amends the National Tax Code (Law 5,172, of 1966) and the Kandir Law (Complementary Law 87, 1996).

“The purpose [do projeto] It is not tax exemption, it is just the application of a modal rate, that is, not being treated as superfluous goods. The concept of superfluous goods is quite broad. It can be said that only the basic food basket is essential and the other products are superfluous. Or one can advocate, as is done in this project, that food for animals is essential, after all, without it, animals die of starvation. The ICMS rate on essential goods is up to 18%, which represents R$27.00 in ICMS on a 15kg bag of food, which costs R$150.00“, declared Cleitinho in justifying the project.

With information from “Senate Agency“