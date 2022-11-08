EA has permanently canceled Project Carsthe car racing game developed by Slightly Mad Studios. With an internal note, the software house has declared that any development and investment related to the franchise will be canceled, and the staff will be moved to the development of other projects, where possible. IT’S AT he made this decision after realizing that any future developments of the series would not bring great results.

“Decisions like this are always difficult to make, but they allow us to focus more on better projects that could create unforgettable experiences for fans.” said a spokesperson for IT’S AT. “We are working on the development of other projects set in the world of racing, experiences Open World and licensed products, titles that can guarantee sociality so that you can create an online community in the future. We are working to ensure that all people who are directly involved can be relocated to other projects. Our main objective at the moment is to accompany our workers during this transition ”.

The beginning of the end for the Franchise Project Cars can be found earlier this year, when due to the non-renewal of car and track licenses, the first two titles in the series were removed from digital stores. All three chapters of the franchise have been published by Bandai Namcobefore Slightly Mad Studios was acquired by Codemaster in 2019, and subsequently by IT’S AT in 2021 as part of the acquisition of the English firm.