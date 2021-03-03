Last year there were many driving proposals that came to Xbox and among them is Project CARS 3. The last game from Slightly Mad Studios before being acquired by Codemasters took a false step by becoming a proposal closer to Forza Motorsport you on your own initiative. With this he sought to make himself more attractive, taking arcade mechanics and putting much more content. Now Project CARS 3 introduces new content with the DLC Power Pack.
Included in the Season Pass offered for Project CARS 3, this Power Pack is a DLC that introduces some Japanese vehicles aimed more at drifting than melee racing. And the most interesting thing is that in this combination of Japanese cars for drifting, we find authentic icons of the Japanese automotive industry. Thus they expose, in the Bandai Namco Youtube channel, the arrival of these Japanese cars to Project CARS 3.
It’s time for some driving action with 4 epic Japanese cars loaded with tradition, heritage and blazing speed fun. Be one with the “Hachiroku”, the inimitable 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex (AE86); Beat everyone with the invincible 2002 Nissan Silvia (S15) Spec R Aero; and seek glory with the legendary Nissan ‘Z’ race cars, the 2020 Nissan 370Z and the 2021 Nissan Z Proto, months before their official premiere. Plus, get multiple events and customization options, only with Project CARS 3: Power Pack.
The biggest claim that this content pack has, without a doubt, is being able to include in the car catalog a series of racing icons from Japan, such as the 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex (AE86), although We also find the 2002 Nissan Silvia (S15) Spec R Aero, the 2020 Nissan 370Z and the Nissan Z Proto. Cars that in their entirety add a race car conversion to raise the bar in the multiple tests offered by Project CARS 3 and multiplayer races.
In the same way, other contents are added, such as a circuit in the United States. Utah’s Lake Valley Speedway and its 4 tracks, including the oval and an 8-shaped circuit that will test your nerves of steel to compete on it. Obviously, up to 16 thematic events, a trophy and other aesthetic elements such as designs, stickers, patterns, wheels, tires, license plates, typography for the race numbers and a new character with up to 10 suits and 10 are added to the cars and the circuit. helmets.
The truth is that for a game that needs to meet certain expectations, the arrival of new content is always an impulse to continue competing. And with that objective, Project CARS 3 introduces new content with the DLC Power Pack, although it would be much better to review the game to offer an improved experience on Xbox Series X / S.
