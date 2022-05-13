Project Cambriathe new VR viewer produced by A halfwas presented with a trailer which illustrates the capabilities of the device in terms of mixed reality.

Announced by Facebook last October, Project Cambria aims to offer aextremely sophisticated experiencehigh-end, and that’s why many talk about a price even higher than 800 dollars to take the device home.

The video shows the way in which Project Cambria interfaces with the scenario that surrounds us, creating “virtual” points of interaction that mix with the real ones when we are dealing with devices such as keyboards or screens.

Then there is the in part augmented realitywhich is presented here through a series of activities and minigames that enrich the environment and which should introduce us to the concept of metaverse much advertised by Meta.