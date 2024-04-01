To date, benefits are only granted to workers; the proposal is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies is currently analyzing the PL (bill) 869 of 24, which guarantees students from public and private institutions, at all levels of education, the right to maternity leave of 120 days and paternity leave of 5 days. The text changes the LDB (Law guidelines and bases of national education). Here's the complete content (PDF – 852 kB).

According to the proposal, public and private educational institutions must ensure that students return to classes without compromising their academic development.

“Extending the right to maternity and paternity leave to students will allow parents to dedicate themselves to caring for their child in the first months of life. And yet, in the field of education, they will be essential to prevent school dropout and low academic performance among students.”said the author, deputy Red (PL-PR).

Maternity and paternity leaves are constitutional rights provided for employees in the manner established by CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), without prejudice to employment and wages.

Next steps

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family committees; of Education; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.