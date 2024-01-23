On Steam we can in fact read: Project C██████ (the six white characters are from the source). Consider that Project D, a project, was announced at the same time survival horror of which practically nothing has been revealed, also with a partially hidden title.

Project C it's the new one cinematic game Of Sam Barlow and his Half Mermaid, which will follow the excellent Immortality. For now the game is a complete mystery. The title itself is not definitive, given that part of the text has been hidden.

Another mystery game from Barlow

Even the official description of the game helps little to understand what it is about. In fact, only part of the text can be read: “Project C██████ is the new cinematic adventure ███████████ ████ Sam Barlow ███ Half Mermaid. ████ █ ███████ ███ for the first time in a video game █████████ ██████ ██ ████ ███ ███”.

As you can see, we have kept the original structure. This is to say that details languish. That “for the first time in a video game” could refer to an actress or an actor, but we confess that it is difficult to give precise indications and unambiguous interpretations.

The Steam tags they are “FMV” “Horror” “Dark” “Mystery”. They certainly help frame the general setting, but little else can be gleaned from them.

The teaser trailer shows us the details of a face and an explosion of smoke. Who knows, maybe someone will be able to recognize the actress.

Otherwise, Project C was announced only for PC. It doesn't have a release date yet.