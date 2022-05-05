There is still more than a month left for the event that will see both protagonists Xbox that Bethesdabut recently rumors have started circulating about games in development that could be shown in June.

In particular, this news focuses on one of the exclusive third parties that would be in development. We are talking about the mysterious project “Project Belfry“of which practically nothing is known. The title is expected to be in development at Stoic Studio, a team known for The Banner Saga.

Jez Corden recently spoke about Project Belfry, stating that he knows a few things about the game and that it would seem ‘quite interesting’. Via his Twitter account, Corden said, “Hmm, I recently learned a few things about Stoic Project Belfry’s Xbox exclusive that has raised my interest in the game to a great extent. It looks like it might be pretty cool.”

Hmm, learned a few things about Stoic’s Xbox exclusive “Project Belfry” recently that has raised my interest in the game a fair amount. It sounds like it could be quite good. pic.twitter.com/v1oAvHJuOm – jez (@JezCorden) May 5, 2022



Corden didn’t unbutton himself further, but said we’ll hear more through his podcast with Rand Al Thor next week.