Project Baxter is the working title of the new game in Unreal Engine 5 developed and produced by Starbreezeset in the world of Dungeons & Dragons: an action adventure created under an official license, arriving on major platforms during 2026.

Fresh from the less than exciting experience of Payday 3, the developers of Starbreeze want to introduce all the typical aspects of their games into this new intellectual property, from cooperative multiplayer complete with cross-play and GaaS-style post-launch support.

“It’s hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze: both are about cooperative, community-based experiences, ‘play your way,’ and endless replayability,” wrote Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjogren.

“I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development on the game is in full swing and we will be thrilled to deliver a fantastic Dungeons & Dragons action adventure in 2026.”