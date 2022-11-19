Today it was shown, for the first time, a teaser image dedicated to the video game under development at 7heroes. It is an all-Italian innovative startup, which has shared the image through social channels. On Instagram, to the profile Project B_Warcomment was added:

There is something new in town.

No information has been revealed about the type of video game that 7heroes wants to create, nor details on the stage of development, the plot or the setting. From a first look at the image, a few things can be identified.

We are the light in the dreamless night.

This is the writing shown in the image. Talking about light in a dreamless night, one easily imagines a futuristic or post-apocalyptic world, which is reinforced by the color palette chosen for the photo. They range from hot pink to purple to blue and, on the left side, there is a broken helmet with a technological appearance, with wires and circuits that can be glimpsed from the transparency of the visor. 7heroes could be creating a project related to augmented reality, or a game in which technology and the future will be the masters.

Given the release of a teaser image, and the very little information currently available, it is assumed that the project will see the light in some time. It could take years before the 7heroes team is able to complete it, or even provide more information about it.