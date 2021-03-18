Square Enix has celebrated Square Enix Spring 2021 this afternoon, an event where it has shared new details of some of its already announced games, and where it has also announced new ones, such as the new installment of the Life is Strange franchise developed by Deck Nine , called Life is Strange: True Color.

However, one of the most powerful announcements that the Japanese publisher has made has been that of Forspoken, formerly known as Project Athia. Initially, the title will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles and PC throughout the year 2022, but during the announcement the date on which this exclusivity will end was revealed, so Forspoken would come to Xbox Series X | S.

Forspoken would come to Xbox Series X | S after the exclusivity of PlayStation 5

After the conference, it has been known that the exclusive time that the title will have on PlayStation 5 will be two years. Therefore, based on this information, Forspoken would arrive on Xbox Series X | S in the year 2024, although at the moment without knowing exactly in which month.

In this way, it seems that Sony has followed with Square Enix a strategy similar to that seen with Microsoft several years ago with Rise of the Tomb Raider, which arrived exclusively on Xbox One, although on that occasion it was for a duration of a single year.

In short, Xbox Series X | S users will have to wait a long time to enjoy this new Square Enix adventure, but it is possible that it will finally arrive with the passage of time.