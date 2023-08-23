Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/23/2023 – 1:57 pm

The Senate approved this Tuesday (22) the bill that modifies the Military Penal Code (CPM). As the text approved by federal deputies in February 2022 was not changed by senators, the proposal goes on to presidential sanction.

Among the approved changes is the one that determines that the military accused of sexual, domestic and family violence against women must be judged by the common justice provided that the crime does not occur in a place “subject to military administration”.

The new CPM also removed text from the so-called “illegality exclusions”, a set of extra definitions for self-defense. Another change is the exclusion of penalties for soldiers who publicly criticize any government decision. Currently, this can give from two months to a year in prison.

The bill also stiffens the sentence for military personnel convicted of drug trafficking. Currently, sentences are up to five years and the new text increases to up to 15 years in prison. In addition, the military who report to service under the influence of narcotic substances can be punished with up to five years of imprisonment, according to the new text.

The bill does away with the figure of the “habitual criminal”. The current CPM allows the application of sentence for an indefinite period for those convicted in this classification.

The text also repeals the norms that make it possible to equate minors with adults. In addition to underage soldiers, students of military colleges from the age of 17 could be punished as if they were of legal age.

The proposal added to the Military Penal Code the crimes already considered heinous by Law 8,072 of 1990: aggravated homicide, rape, robbery, qualified extortion by death, among others.

Update

The project was proposed under the argument of updating the Military Penal Code to the Constitution and the common Penal Code. That’s because the Military Code is from 1969 and little has changed since then.

In the Senate, the project was reported by Senator Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS), who is a reserve general in the Army. When he presented the opinion in May at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Mourão argued that the text is in line with what is practiced today in common criminal law and that it avoids “controversial content”.

“The bill under discussion aims to update the Military Penal Code, positivizing innovations and concepts to materialize constitutional postulates, relying, for that, on more modern provisions of common legislation, on the current evolutionary stage of society and on the jurisprudence of the courts countries”, defended Mourão.

*With information from the Senate Agency