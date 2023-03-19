Proposal in the Chamber of Deputies promotes amendment to the Brazilian Aeronautical Code

Bill 470/23 allows the transfer of the airline ticket to another person up to 72 hours before the flight date. Currently, the ticket is personal and non-transferable, and the passenger who gives up or cannot travel needs to cancel or reschedule it, which often entails fines and fees.

The text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies changes the Brazilian Aeronautical Code. According to the proposal, airlines must have internal means that allow the effective and safe transfer of tickets between consumers.

The company may condition the transfer of the ticket to the payment of up to 10% of the ticket value by the first holder. Transfers will be linked to the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) of the 1st holder for registration purposes and will not exceed the limit of 3 per year per holder.

Author of the proposal, deputy Adail Filho (Republicanos-AM) considers the impossibility of transferring a ticket a “intransigence” the legislator and ANAC (National Aviation Agency).

“This inflexibility is neither legally nor economically advantageous, neither for consumers nor for transport companies, and its maintenance is far from being prudent or reasonable”evaluates.

Another proposal under analysis by the Chamber allows the transfer of the airline ticket up to 24 hours before boarding time (PL 7006/17). The text is being processed along with a Senate project (PL 6716/09 and over 75 attached) which expands foreign capital in airlines.

With information from Chamber Agency.