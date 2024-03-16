Text will still be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation and Constitution and Justice committees of the Chamber

The Industry, Commerce and Services Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that allows the implementation of differentiated water and sewage tariffs for individual microentrepreneurs, microenterprises and small businesses. The objective is to stimulate this business segment.

The approved text is the substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Jorge Goetten (PL-SC), to PL (Bill) 5195/23. The project will now be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees and also by the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship).

The original proposal, by the deputy Alexandre Guimarães (Republicanos-TO), obliges companies to extend the same rates to small businesses as individuals, which are lower. The rapporteur chose to leave the decision to the municipality responsible for the concession.

For Goetten, the approved rule guarantees more legal certainty to the measure and avoids a “straightjacket” for cities.

“Municipal regulators who deem it important can differentiate the treatment of smaller companies,” Goetten said. “It therefore represents another instrument for local development”, he added.

With information from Chamber Agency.