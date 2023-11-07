Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Since the start of the Ukraine war, voices critical of the Kremlin have hardly played a role in Russia’s public. A satellite is now supposed to change that.

Moscow/Paris – With its own digital platform and technical support from the satellite operator Eutelsat, the international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wants to create an opportunity for people in Russia to find out about world politics and the situation in Ukraine through independent journalistic work inform. The non-governmental organization based in Paris announced this on Tuesday.

The initiative should be available in just a few weeks and will be made possible via a satellite service called Svoboda (Russian for “freedom”). To justify the action, RSF argues that the people in… Russia have a right to a “complete and objective view of world events”. This is intended to enable the satellite’s channel package, which has been checked for journalistic standards by media and ethics committees, to the Russian-speaking population.

In the Russian media world, the Kremlin’s perspective has played a role almost exclusively for months. (Symbolic photo) © Artem Priakhin/imago-images.de

Because of Russia’s state propaganda: Organization sees press freedom in poor condition

Since the beginning of Ukraine war is the Freedom of information severely restricted in Russia. Independent newspapers and news channels were closed and journalists were arrested. The war in the Ukraine describing it as such is also prohibited. On Russian state television, presenters and political talk guests repeatedly loudly call for the war to be expanded to the West.

Reporters Without Borders is also becoming increasingly concerned about the situation in Russia. In the World Press Freedom Index, the organization’s ranking to compare the international press freedom situation in 180 countries, Russia is ranked 164th this year, ahead of countries such as Iran (177), North Korea (180) or China (179). Russia’s neighboring country Belarus (157) is slightly ahead of Russia on the rankings, which are evaluated according to a points system Afghanistan (152). In 2022, the country was still in 155th place.

New satellite for Russia: creating access to independent media

According to its own statements, the organization wants to use the satellite transmitters to reverse “the logic of propaganda”. Accordingly, even in democratic states, content from Russia that is aimed at weakening democracies continues to arrive. In contrast, “Svoboda” can now transmit the content of “independent media to people who have not yet been able to use their right to information,” the organization quotes its Secretary General Christophe Deloire as saying.

According to RSF, the content that will be transmitted via the satellite will include “a wide range of independent journalism and international news,” with the aim of creating a “more informed and diverse media landscape.”

In Russia, access to many Western media and platforms has been severely restricted by government order for many months. During the beginning of the war against Ukraine Use of so-called VPN services, which can be used to circumvent state censorship and blocks, have skyrocketed, and there are now increasing reports that these offers no longer work, or at least not always. (saka)