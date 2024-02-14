Vaquejadas and ties will also benefit; Funds raised cannot be used for cash prizes

The Project of Law 4039/2023, authored by the federal deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), allows rodeos, vaquejadas, ties and their artistic expressions to be included as beneficiaries of the Pronac (National Culture Support Program), known as Rouanet Law.

According to proposal, the event must guarantee the promotion and dissemination of Brazilian culture to benefit from the law. The amounts raised cannot be used for cash prizes.

The author of the project Jose Augusto Rosa, known as Captain Augusto, argues that the inclusion of rodeos, vaquejadas and roping as beneficiaries of the Rouanet Law is fair, since the practices are recognized as national cultural manifestations by legislation.

A Law 13,364sanctioned in November 2016, recognizes rodeo, vaquejada and their artistic expressions as manifestations of national culture and intangible heritage.

“The inclusion of these demonstrations in the Rouanet Law does not only mean supporting shows and competitions, but also supporting cultural and artistic activities that revolve around these events. They are musicians, dancers, artisans, painters and many others who find inspiration in these traditions to create and share their talents.”said Captain Augusto.

The text is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal will be investigated by the Culture committees; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

ROUANET LAW

Created in 1991, the Rouanet Law is considered one of the greatest tools for encouraging culture in Brazil. Cultural producers, artists and institutions submit their projects and proposals for the Secretariat for Promotion and Economics of Culture to be analyzed.

If approved, the government waives part of the Income Tax and grants tax relief, and those responsible for making the proposal can raise funds from individuals or companies by deducting tax support. Not all resources are always used.

How the Power360 showed in December last year, the amount of R$16.5 billion authorized for the Rouanet Law in 2023 was a record in 21 years. It is more than quadruple what the former president's government approved Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022 (R$3.6 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation).

With information from Agência Câmara.