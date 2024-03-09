Proposal by deputy Bibo Nunes (PL-RS) also stipulates the suspension of telephone lines for the person responsible for the graffiti

O Bill 337/24 suspends the National Driving License (CNH) and telephone lines of those who commit graffiti for 6 months. The text also prohibits the author of the graffiti from taking out subsidized and payroll loans. The proposal is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The project, by the deputy Bibo Nunes (PL-RS), defines graffiti as the act of scratching, drawing, writing, staining, dirtying or degrading, without the consent of the respective owner, building, furniture or public or private equipment.

“Pichação is considered essentially aggressive and devoid of artistic values. Urban landscapes are being exponentially deteriorated by this practice, affecting buildings or monuments, disrespecting private or public investment, architecture and history”states the deputy in the justification.

The proposal also establishes that punishments will be applied regardless of applicable criminal sanctions and the obligation to compensate for material and moral damages caused by graffiti. In relation to possible compensation, the text determines that the author of graffiti who does not pay the compensation will be registered as an active debtor.

Processing

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Communication committees; Road and Transport; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.