O “Project 2025 [Projeto 2025]”an initiative of the Heritage Foundation, a think tank American conservative, is a meticulously planned strategy to enable the next conservative president to fundamentally reorganize the federal bureaucracy. This comprehensive plan, based on the lessons of Donald Trump’s presidency, aims to equip a future conservative leader with the tools needed to confront the entrenched “deep state“.

Described as a “government in waiting,” Project 2025 is the result of a collaboration between more than 50 conservative organizations. The main goal is to dismantle what is perceived as a vast and unaccountable federal bureaucracy. “We need an army of conservatives ready to march from day one,” he says. Paul Dans, Director of Project 2025director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project and former Trump administration official.

The heart of Project 2025

At the heart of this initiative is the nearly thousand-page, in-depth manual entitled “Mandate for Leadership 2025”which provides a detailed roadmap for restructuring all major federal agencies. The manual, which brings together contributions from more than 350 conservative thinkers, outlines a vision for a leaner, more accountable government. “What unites all of these organizations is our common theme of breaking down the administrative state, the bureaucracy,” Dans emphasizes.

The Project 2025 strategy specifically aims to dismantle the “deep state” — a network of entrenched federal officials who are seen as obstacles to conservative policies. Ken Cuccinelli, a former deputy director of the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, believes that if Project 2025 had been available in 2016, Trump’s presidency would have been significantly more effective. “We were really planning for a second term,” Cuccinelli reflects, noting that structural changes have been difficult to implement due to bureaucratic resistance.

Cuccinelli also stresses the importance of removing uncooperative or incompetent federal employees. “Finalizations are necessary for people who are incompetent and who are just taking government checks as a form of welfare; and for people who are oppositionists, they are not public servants,” he explains. Daily Signal report.

Specific policy recommendations for public servants

Simplification of the dismissal process : A key recommendation involves reinstating Trump's 2018 executive order, which was revoked by Joe Biden. The order was intended to speed up the process of disciplining and firing underperforming federal employees. According to Dans and other contributors, federal employees currently have a plethora of options for appealing their termination, which they say should be streamlined to make the Merit Protection Board the primary reviewer of adverse employment actions..

Restriction of the power of trade unions : Another critical element of the plan is to curb the power of public sector unions, which are seen as a significant barrier to effective governance. Trump's previous executive orders aimed at renegotiating collective bargaining agreements and limiting union activities during official hours are recommended for reinstatement.. "Public sector unions help explain how bureaucracy has become so entrenched," the report states, echoing concerns that unions protect underperforming employees and resist needed reforms.

Aligning federal wages with the private sector : The Project 2025 report highlights the disparity between public and private sector salaries, noting that federal employees receive significantly higher compensation and better benefits. A Heritage Foundation study cited in the report found that federal employees receive salaries 22 percent higher than their private sector counterparts, with total compensation premiums rising to between 30 percent and 40 percent when benefits are included. The report advocates aligning federal compensation more closely with the private sector and prioritizing performance over seniority.

Agenda F: One of the most controversial proposals is the reinstatement of "Schedule F"[Agenda F]an executive order from the Trump presidency that reclassified certain federal employees as at-will appointees, making them easier to fire. The order was designed to give the president more control over the bureaucracy, but was rescinded by Biden. The Project 2025 report insists that this measure is necessary to ensure that career civil servants do not obstruct the president's agenda.

Recruitment of conservators

In addition to structural reforms, Project 2025 aims to align federal policy with traditional conservative values. As highlighted by the Breitbart News recruiting committed conservatives is a key part of the plan. “We are looking for people who share our vision of smaller, more efficient government, who are willing to serve and make a difference from day one,” says Paul Dans.

Breitbart News also mentions the intensive training aspect, where future employees will be prepared to face bureaucratic resistance and implement necessary changes quickly. “It’s not just about filling positions, but about making sure these new employees are ready to take action and advance our agenda from day one,” Dans explains.

The report also highlights the importance of the “Mandate for Leadership 2025” as a detailed guide to dismantling the “permanent DC” (the “Deep State”). Spencer Chretien, associate director of Project 2025, says the goal is to “use the levers of government to return power to the people and away from the career bureaucrats who frustrate the conservative agenda.”

Criticism

While supporters of Project 2025 see it as an opportunity to implement conservative reforms, critics, such as the Left-wing NGO Global Extremismwarn of what they consider potential authoritarian risks and threats to democracy.

The NGO claims that Project 2025 is an “authoritarian roadmap to dismantle an inclusive and vibrant democracy.” The NGO criticizes the integration of Christian principles into governance, rejecting the constitutional separation of church and state. Project 2025’s vision is clear: “American identity cannot be separated from Christianity,” proponents say. This includes promoting policies that favor the “traditional family.”

Project 2025 aims to replace career civil servants with conservative activists, described as “conservative warriors” who are already being recruited and trained. The intention is to dismantle what they call the “deep state.” The NGO criticizes this move as an attempt to consolidate power and suppress dissent.

Project 2025 advocates a strict pro-life agenda, including a ban on abortion and severe restrictions on contraception and sex education. The NGO argues that such measures are a setback for women’s rights and an attack on individual freedom.

The bill’s proposals include the militarization of borders and severe restrictions on asylum and migration based on family reunification. The NGO portrays these measures as inhumane and contrary to the principles of reception and integration.