After the conclusion that IO Interactive has reached with World of Assassination, thanks to the launch of Hitman 3, it seems that its purpose is to continue this same narrative formula in its next project. We remember, that a few weeks ago it was confirmed that IO Interactive was working on a new project related to James Bond. Now, as indicated by the study, Project 007 would be the beginning of a new trilogy.
After concluding, at least for the moment, his relationship of more than 20 years with Agent 47 at close the Hitman trilogy, his approach to the future seems to follow the same formula. A formula with which Project 007 it would be the beginning of a new trilogy, of something great and so be able to complete a well-founded story line.
This is what the director of IO Interactive wanted to make clear, Hakan Abrak, in a interview with a German media, where he exposed some of the concepts that they have raised to give life to this new James Bond saga. The truth is that the fury that caused his ad invites us to be optimistic. Fans of this British secret agent, as well as the studio itself, seem excited about what may emerge from Project 007. Obviously, this is not the definitive name, and the plans for this project do not seem to fit a single game.
One of the questions that could be raised right now is whether this saga can have some kind of relationship with future film productions. And it seems that it will not be like that, as it is concluded from the words of Abrak that there will be no digital likeness of any actor who has played the character. The plan he wants to carry out is the one that will allow Project 007 to be the beginning of a new trilogy of the creators of Hitman. With that idea in mind, they may be able to embrace this first episode of the project with greater ambition.
According to Abrak “You could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out”, but today we only have a confirmation of a project that is far from being something with which users, whether or not they are fans of the character, can draw conclusions. What was clear is that, after so many years without James Bond in the catalog of any platform, there was a desire to see him again. Good are the memories of that GoldenEye 007 from Rare, and the last reference we come across is from 2021, with 007 Legends, based on films of the last James Bond, Daniel Craig. Could the Hitman experience be worth IO Interactive? Could we get an idea of what game they can play?
Hitman 3 Review – Xbox Series X | S
We will wait for new news, especially those that present firmly as something playable, more knowing that Project 007 would be the beginning of a new trilogy.
