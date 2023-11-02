Project 007the next James Bond game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, is “the ultimate spy fantasy“, according to the CEO of the studio. The information comes from the latest issue of Edge (391).

The magazine interviewed the CEO of IO Interactive Hakan Abran and discussed the studio’s next James Bond game. “The few clues we managed to gather in the office suggest a tone closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore, and perhaps a more scripted experience than the free-form missions of Hitman,” we read in the magazine, before referring to a Abran quote. “It was billed as ‘the ultimate spy fantasy,’ suggesting the use of gadgets and perhaps a step back from the Agent 47 killings.”