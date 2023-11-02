Project 007the next James Bond game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, is “the ultimate spy fantasy“, according to the CEO of the studio. The information comes from the latest issue of Edge (391).
The magazine interviewed the CEO of IO Interactive Hakan Abran and discussed the studio’s next James Bond game. “The few clues we managed to gather in the office suggest a tone closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore, and perhaps a more scripted experience than the free-form missions of Hitman,” we read in the magazine, before referring to a Abran quote. “It was billed as ‘the ultimate spy fantasy,’ suggesting the use of gadgets and perhaps a step back from the Agent 47 killings.”
What to expect from Project 007
But be careful, the fact that Edge mentions a couple of famous actors who played 007 does not mean that they are the protagonists of the game: IO Interactive has previously revealed that Project 007 will not be based on any of the James Bond actors. It will be there Original “Digital Bond”. of the studio and will be inspired in general terms by the entire film saga.
Plus, thanks to a 2021 job listing, we know that Project 007 will likely be a third-person action game, not too dissimilar to IO’s previous work on the Hitman series.
