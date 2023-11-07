Project 007 is the new game from IO Interactive, a team famous for the Hitman trilogy. This new project will certainly be challenging for the developer, but the co-owners – Hakan Abrak and Christian Elverdam – revealed that they have already overcome one challenge: convincing the holders of the intellectual property that there was space for a James Bond game.

In the latest issue of Edge Magazine (issue 391)Hakan Abrak said: “Our impression was clearly that [all’epoca] they weren’t looking for a game. And I think it’s fair that they haven’t been very happy with some of the more recent games.”

The latest James Bond games they were James Bond 007: Blood Stone in 2010 and 007 Legends in 2012. James Bond 007: Blood Stone was essentially a Call of Duty style FPS, which included settings from the most famous films of the saga, such as Fort Knox from Goldfinger and a Zero-G level based on Moonraker. 007 Legends was instead a sort of Goldeneye 64 which, although loved, was not faithful to the character. The games were not well received at the time and so Eon Productions’ hesitation in making another Bond game is understandable.