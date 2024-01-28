IO Interactive is looking for a level designer for its Project 007 that he is expert both with the third and first personand this seems to suggest that the game can use both views depending on the situation, or even allow you to freely switch between them.

The candidate, in fact, must “have a passion and demonstrate experience in creating levels with particular attention to combat scenarios for third-person (or first-person) action adventure games“, we read on the studio's official website.

A 2021 job announcement described Project 007 as a third-person action game, which would be consistent with the other productions of the development team, known to the general public in particular for the series Hitman. Has there been any change since then?

Whatever the truth, there is no doubt that it is an ambitious project, if we consider that IO Interactive has paused the development of the next chapter of Hitman to concentrate its resources on the title dedicated to James Bond.