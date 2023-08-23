Prohibits the baths of the lido to those coming from the free beach, manager reported. The mayor: “Incredible, it muds us”

They forbid her to use the lido toilets because she comes from a free beach: it happened in Bacoli, where the mayor decided to sue the manager of the establishment.

“We proceeded to report a bathing beach in Bacoli that refused to let a woman use its bathrooms. Reason? ‘She comes from the free beach. And here she cannot enter, ‘” wrote Josi Gerardo Della Ragione, mayor of the seaside resort on the outskirts of Naples. “An incredible stuff that tarnishes the good name of our city. And, worse still, it muddies many other beach concessionaires who, instead, in our city, respect the most basic rules of civilization. Intolerable,” he added in the Facebook post.

“The woman was able to access the toilets on the beach only when she was about to feel bad. A kind of pity. A sort of gift given to the people, by the boss on duty ”, she continued, speaking of“ pure squalor ”. “There are still, unfortunately, those who believe that managing a public asset means becoming its owner. In the notice, we specified that a new violation of the most basic rights of bathers will be punished with the revocation of the state concession. Immediately”.

According to the mayor of Bacoli it is “a new battle that follows the one started last summer against those who, in Miliscola, forbade baby food and bottles of water to enter the beach. As if you were in a private club. You have to get it out of your head. The owners of the sand and the sea, we are all. They are the heritage of the community. Without gates, without chains, without fences. No building permits, no obscenities. And without absurd prohibitions. The commercial activities on the beach are public establishments. And the toilets must be open to all. It is one of the essential requirements. Everyone has the right to use it. I thank the citizens who have denounced this very serious fact. Together, we will defend our land from those who think they own it. A step at a time”.