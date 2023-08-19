Prohibitions | You could get 175 euros for returning the bag – HS readers share their experiences with Suomen Loytötavapalvelu

The wallet was sent from Tampere to Turku and the lost driver’s licenses were not taken to the police. HS readers describe the activities of the Finnish Lost and Found Service, which has been banned due to violations of the law.

Lost ones goods, nasty service and expensive phone services.

Among other things, HS readers have similar experiences with Suomen Loytötavarapalvelu. HS asked about experiences, as violations of the law have occurred in the company’s operations. On Wednesday The Regional Administrative Agency of Western and Central Finland said that it had banned the company from operating.

In this story, only the stories of those who responded to the survey, whose names and contact information are known to the editor, have been used.

Many of those who responded to the survey say that they had to pay to get lost goods. Due to numerous different fees, the price may have become even more expensive than a new similar item.

The defendants also mention the expensive telephone services, which the avi found to be illegal in its prohibition decision. Many people have paid tens of euros in telephone charges. You may have had to pay closer to 30 euros for even a short call.

A few readers talk about hanging out on the lines and asking pointless questions. For example, a respondent from Turku says that he described his lost ring in detail upon request – only to hear that it has been too long since the disappearance, and that there is no intention of looking for the item.

More the defendant says that the lost goods ended up on the other side of Finland.

A reader who moved to Seinäjoki from Mikkeli says that the Suomen Loytötavarapalvelu sent his suitcase, which he forgot on the train, to his old address despite his requests.

“The bag was sent at a rough price to Mikkeli, where we had moved a few months earlier. The reason was that the label on the bag had Mikkeli’s address. Then I had to pick up the bag myself from Mikkeli,” he says.

A Tampere reader’s wallet, which was forgotten on the local bus, made its way to Turku. The reader says that he has called the local foundry office for almost a month without success. Surprisingly, the wallet was found in Turku – apparently it had been mixed up with the lost goods of the Onnibus and taken to Turku to the office of the Finnish Lost Property Service.

A beanie left at the cinema in Jyväskylä and a wallet lost by a child also ended up in Turku.

A reader from Mikkeli says that he has had to do business with Suomen Loytötavarapelvo several times. The first time he tried to get back a backpack left at the hotel.

“Just asking if they have a backpack cost five euros and a service fee,” he says.

To get the backpack, he had to pay another 30 euros – and this amount did not even include postage.

The reason for the second transaction was headphones that were left on the bus. This time too, the price of the inquiry was five euros. In the end, the headphones were never found.

“I still got the feeling that they could have kept the headphones and even sold them on, how could I have even known that. I’ve realized that you should never forget your things during a trip or at a hotel, because getting them back will be more expensive than buying new ones.”

He is not alone in his reflections. Many respondents say that their lost items were never found.

Storage fees vary widely in what readers say. The sock of a child left on the train in Vantaa could have been redeemed for five euros, but the person from Kuopio would have had to pay about one hundred euros to redeem the shoes. There are also differences in postage. The most expensive price is reported by a resident of Oulu, who paid 175 euros for the return of a small bag he forgot on the train.

A person from Turku also experienced something special: The Lost and Found Service charged separately for each item of clothing that he had forgotten in the cabin of the Swedish ship.

Really many respondents have found working with Suomen Loytötavarapelve so difficult that they have preferred to give up when it comes to finding goods. Several respondents to the survey say that they wondered if they had actually even tried to search for the goods.

The experience may have been affected by the poor quality of customer service.

A few respondents say that they haven’t even received a reply to the emails they sent to Löytötavarapalvelu. Many people say they paid for the online survey, but haven’t heard anything about the whole place after the automatic arrival confirmation message.

The respondent from Helsinki summarizes the feeling described by many others:

“Seems like funding.”

Multi the rest of the respondent also describes the customer service as bad, overbearing and even mean or rude. One respondent says that his shirt was found when he searched enough. There was no way to find the phone of one defendant from Jyväskylä, until after many paid contacts it was found out that the phone had been with the Lost Property Service since it was lost.

One respondent from Tampere received good service in the sense that he was allowed to search for his sentimental hat alone all the way to the storeroom. However, the experience made him thoughtful:

“I was in the room for about fifteen minutes without supervision or cameras. There were boxes of keys, wallets, clothes, a pile of sunglasses and a hundred umbrellas in the room. I couldn’t find my hat. What bothered me here was that I could have filled my pockets with other people’s keys and wallets without any problems, because no one checked what I took with me.”

The person who did business in Helsinki also says that he got a pile of boxes in front of him, from which he could dig out his lost clothes. Someone who has done business at the Turku office describes the system as clumsy. It easily takes half a day to find out, he says.

It is worrying that three readers say that Löytötavarapalvelu did not deliver the lost driver’s license to the police. In the prohibition decision issued by Avi, it is stated that such activity violates the law. Based on what readers have told us, ID cards have also not been returned to the police.

Wonder among the respondents, it is also caused by why you have to pay for goods that cannot be found.

One respondent from Tampere says that he received a message from Löytötavarapalvelu about items left at the hotel, although he did not remember having forgotten anything. He decided to leave the mystery goods unclaimed. The respondent from Espoo received a similar notice. He also left the goods unclaimed.

Also interesting is the story of a Helsinki resident about a jacket that was found, lost and found again.

A Helsinki resident made a paid application for a jacket. First, the Lost Property Service said that the jacket had arrived, but since the restaurant had not notified them about it, the time limit for storing the jacket had expired, and they no longer had the jacket. When the Helsinki resident complained about the payment he made, he was offered a refund of the value of the jacket.

“When I announced that the jacket was six months old and that I had paid 350 euros, I got a reply that the jacket could be picked up the next day,” he says.

On the other hand, a few respondents praise the operation of the Finnish Lost Property Service. The three praisers are united by the fact that they had forgotten their things on the VR train.