Prohibitions | “Only for the use of seniors” – The raised prohibition signs were removed from Helsinki's Koskela

The signs, which prohibited, among other things, the walking of dogs in the park and ordered that exercise equipment be only for seniors, caused irritation in the townspeople that turned into comical civic activism.

Along with the city's prohibition signs appeared at the beginning of December residents' own prohibitions: Laughing and whistling prohibited. Walking on two legs is prohibited. Not for seniors. Denied!

Now the city has removed both its own and the city residents' prohibition signs.

Living in the area Alexander Benders noticed on Wednesday on a trolley run that the city is removing both official and self-made signs.

For him, the installation and removal of signs has been a waste of money. The signs have had no effect on the use of the area, so installing them was pointless in the first place.

In Benders' opinion, what makes the situation especially funny is that Helsinki would like to be the most functional city in the world.

“Tax money could really be used to care for seniors and not for signs.”

One of the signs forbade the use of exercise equipment by non-seniors.

Benders doesn't understand the removal of the townspeople's own signs either. For him, it shows that the city has no sense of humor.

The signs are a wedge between the city and its inhabitants, including those from Koškela Johannes Laakion with. He described in his opinion piece the situation brought residents closer to each other, but at the same time distanced them from the city.

The city banned exercise, the townspeople banned revelry.

Signs was installed as part of a wider reform of the area's guidance, says the team manager of buildings and public areas of the city of Helsinki's urban environment vs., technical property manager Hannu Niemi.

In total, about a hundred signs were renewed, Niemi estimates.

Now five or six of the signs were removed.

Niemi cannot say why the signs were taken down, as several different industries have been involved in the discussion.

“It is terribly difficult for me to comment on behalf of others.”

He says that he has been asked by several parties about the signs, which is why the city's various operators have jointly prepared the following answer:

Rohtopuisto in the sick area of ​​Koskela is an unfinished park under construction, which currently has, among other things, sports equipment designed and intended for the adults of the senior center and outdoor playgrounds for the kindergarten. Rohtopuisto's maintenance is for the time being the responsibility of the Tilat-palvelu of the city of Helsinki as the owner of the property. The completion of the construction of the park has been partially delayed due to the delay in the construction project of the senior center. The park's signs have been installed as part of a project to renew the guidance covering the entire area. In the future, the park will be renovated more extensively, and the functions aimed at the senior center and daycare will be removed from there. Signs restricting the use of the area will be removed.

First the signs were installed as part of the remodel and now removed as part of the remodel. Couldn't this be called a waste of resources from a city dweller's point of view?

According to Niemi, there can be many different opinions on the matter.

“I can't take a stand on how everyone sees it.”

The townspeople's stance on prohibition signs seems to be at least clear. After the city has removed the prohibition signs, it may be that in the future citizens will also allow, for example, walking with two feet in the hospital area park.