The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said: “With all humility, deep gratitude and a sense of pride, I receive the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which I also consider an appreciation for the efforts the United Nations makes every day and everywhere to promote peace and human dignity, especially in light of the times the world is experiencing It is difficult, in which we are witnessing pandemic threats, climate, wars and conflicts in different parts of the world. “

He added, “It is wonderful to see great leaders such as His Holiness the Pope and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as they push humanity toward meeting, union and dialogue in order to consolidate peace and strengthen brotherhood necessary to face all challenges, defeat hatred and ensure the victory of human solidarity in the battles we face.”

And Antonio Guterres, since assuming his position as Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017, has embarked on working to find solutions to the problems plaguing the world, especially with regard to global peace and security, in addition to his most important and influential initiative during the past year which came under the title “Banning Wars in The way to combat the Corona pandemic, “which has received a wide response and praise from world leaders, including the Pope of the Vatican, the French President and a number of international organizations, and other humanitarian initiatives launched by him and keen to focus on the humanitarian aspects in all the work and initiatives of the United Nations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

