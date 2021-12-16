A decree of Ministry of Agriculture might have apparently off-road circulation in Italy is prohibited for all unauthorized vehicles, including motorcycles and bicycles. To be precise, it would prohibit forestry and forest-pastoral viability for ordinary transit. Approved on 28 October last, and published in the Official Journal on the first day of December, this decree is actually another symptom of the legislative and bureaucratic chaos that prevails in our country.

Confindustria Ancma, the association that brings together motorcycle manufacturers, and the Italian Motorcycle Federation, took a stand: “It’s about a myopic norm, which can potentially create serious economic damage to the market, to the entire supply chain, to recreational and sporting activities and to those related to hospitality and tourism. Furthermore, in the decree there are profiles of unconstitutionality, because there is clearly a lack of balancing the interests at stake and constitutional rights such as free movement, the right to free economic initiative and the right to carry out sporting and recreational activities“. The two entities have activated contacts with the Government for clarification and to request a correction of the provisions contained in the Decree. In the worst case, the issue could end up in the hands of the Lazio TAR.

What will happen now? In reality, it might not even change anything. According to the decree, access to forest and forest-pastoral roads could be prohibited a motorcycles, bicycles, cars and quads. But later the competence of the Regions. “Regardless of the title of ownership, the forestry and sylvan-pastoral viability and the related works are forbidden to ordinary transit and are not subject to the provisions deriving from articles 1 and 2 of the Highway Code. […] The regions regulate the methods of use, management and fruition taking into account the needs related to forestry-pastoral management and environmental and landscape protection“. The decree is signed by the ministers Stefano Patuanelli, Dario Franceschini and Roberto Cingolani.

The Ministry for Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies then published a clarification: “It should be remembered that the primary competence in this matter lies with the Regions, and each region and autonomous province already has its own regional law which governs the strictly technical aspects and the usability of these roads. The decree moves within the scope of the provisions of article 9 of the Consolidated Law on forests and forestry chains of 2018 (Legislative Decree no.34 / 2018), in force for years, without any backlash on the issue of using the roads forest. Nothing is innovated regarding the authorized transit on the aforementioned roads, it being understood that, as expressly provided for in article 2, paragraph 3 of the decree, the roads and forest tracks are not subject to the safety criteria envisaged for ordinary roads, since they are roads excluded by the Highway Code“.

Consequently, if it is the Regions that regulate access to forestry and forestry-pastoral roads, then the original and current situation could remain as it is, despite the creation of a foothold to give more fines. This decree appears as another example of unnecessary bureaucratic overload, and a reverse is expected at this point.