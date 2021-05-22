NAfter the ban on two demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy in Berlin, the police initially prevented large gatherings on Saturday. According to reporters from the dpa and AFP, hundreds of people were out and about near the Brandenburg Gate and in the zoo by the afternoon. Larger groups gathered near Potsdamer Platz. Loudspeaker announcements repeatedly asked you to leave and adhere to the Corona rules. Many did not wear masks and did not keep their distance. Journalists reported two violent attacks on colleagues by individual participants.

The police stopped coaches and sent them off. They blocked off the Brandenburg Gate, the Victory Column and the Strasse des 17. Juni with bars. On the edge of the zoo you could see the officials taking down the personal details of demonstrators. By early afternoon, almost a hundred people had been temporarily arrested, among other things to check people and to enforce evictions, the police said via Twitter.

After the administrative court, the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) decided on Friday evening that the planned rallies would remain prohibited. As a justification, the judges pointed out that violations of “hygiene regulations under infection protection law” were to be feared. The negative experiences from the recent past with the expected group of participants from the so-called “lateral thinker” scene justified this assumption.

The large demonstration under the motto “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” should have taken place on Saturday. With 16,000 registered participants, it would have been the largest lift on the weekend. The plan was to move to the Victory Column from different directions. The second legally forbidden act is the “Whitsun in Berlin” assembly. The campaign’s Telegram channel said on Saturday: “We are not giving up!” Demonstrators against federal politics put up a banners. Politicians were mocked with a doll installation. Young and old people were represented, the atmosphere seemed mostly peaceful, according to reporters, the scenery was rather alternative.

The police in Berlin said they were preparing for a weekend of protest despite the ban on several demonstrations in the city. Over 3000 officials are on duty. Support came from other federal states and from the federal police.

On the day of the mission, musicians were also not pardoned with the Corona rules: At the Brandenburg Gate, the police said they were braking a group of people with guitars, drums and other instruments. “Time to say goodbye,” tweeted the officers.

In addition to corona-critical demonstrations, numerous other protests, including about rents and the Middle East conflict, have been registered. During a demonstration on the Gaza conflict, numerous people in Berlin waved Palestine flags. Many carried posters that said “Free Palestine”. According to estimates by a dpa reporter, hundreds of people took part in the demonstration entitled “The events in Palestine and the German media”. The predominantly young participants chanted “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea” (German: “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea”).

A banner of the association Jewish Voice for Just Peace in the Middle East differed: “Against attacks on synagogues and mosques in Berlin or Gaza”, it read.

According to the police, 500 people were registered for the gathering. The train was supposed to run from Oranienplatz past the Axel Springer high-rise to Halleschen Ufer on Saturday.

Another demonstration saw a new situation: after the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, the registration of a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin was changed. Instead of the demonstration planned for the evening with the heading “Protest rally against the Israeli aggression in Palestine”, a rally with the title “Welcoming the ceasefire” at Potsdamer Platz with 400 participants was registered for 5.30 p.m., a police spokesman said.