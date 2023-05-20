In the amparo judgment under review 26/2022, issued by the Ninth Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the First Circuit based in Mexico City, unanimously, with Judge Michele Franco González as rapporteur, it was resolved that: “…the term -minors- should be abandoned to refer to girls, boys and adolescents, in order to respect the principle of their best interest and the right to equality and non-discrimination…”.

This resolution gave rise to the thesis of jurisprudence of the heading: GIRLS, CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS. HAS TO ABANDON THE TERM “MINORS” TO REFER TO THEM, IN ORDER TO RESPECT THE PRINCIPLE OF THEIR BEST INTEREST AND THE RIGHT TO EQUALITY AND NON-DISCRIMINATION, published in the Federal Judicial Weekly and its Gazette on May 19, 2023, with digital registration number 2026465.

This relevant criterion finds its justification in that the word “minor” implies a hierarchical situation in which there will always be a major.

That is, it refers to a comparison with something that is considered superior, as indicated in the Protocol for Judging with the Perspective of Childhood and Adolescence, issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

In the legal field, this vilification generates a guardianship vision towards non-adults that limits their autonomy.

Therefore, recognizing them with the term girls, boys or adolescents, as the case may be, is essential to consider them as holders of rights.

In addition, the fact that the judges name them in their resolutions as people with their own autonomy helps to communicate to society the need to a change in the vision of the relationships established between childhood, adolescence and adulthoodwhich implies respecting the principle of best interests and the right to equality and non-discrimination of girls, boys or adolescents.

