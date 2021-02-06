This Sunday the presidential and parliamentary elections are held amid a global pandemic. The 13 million Ecuadorians will leave their homes to exercise their right to vote although they must comply with a series of measures to avoid crowds at the voting centers.

The electoral and security authorities gave a press conference last Wednesday, February 3, to present the actions that will be implemented during this weekend. The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, explained that Everything is now ready for the population to go to the polls to elect the president, vice president, 137 assembly members and five Andean parliamentarians.

The executive director of the National Transit Agency (ANT), for its part, urged local governments to lift mobility restrictions this Sunday. “We must promote free mobility so that all people can approach the electoral precincts”, explained the director Juan Pazos

Dry Law

The law came into force this Friday, February 5 at 12:00 hours and will be in effect until Monday, February 8. The dry law prohibits the sale, distribution and consumption of alcoholic beverages, according to article 123 of the Code of Democracy. The measure wants to avoid any type of conflict or problem during this day so that the population behaves in a civic way in order to avoid the spread of the virus.