The state government aims to ban the sale of pets unless they have been rescued by certified institutions or persons, for which reason a reform to the Regulation of the Animal Protection and Welfare Law on the subject was launched for consultation.

The proposal expressly prohibits breeding pet animals, with the exception of those that are used as assistance in matters of Health and security.

In the statement of reasons for the consultation, launched on Friday, the State argues that there is a overpopulation of dogs and cats living on the streetand 70 percent of them have problems with rickettsiosis, a disease derived from ticks that has supposedly caused the death of 32 animals.

It is also stated that, of the rescued animals and put up for adoption, only 10 percent are taken into a home.

Although neither the proposal nor the current regulation contemplate fines for non-compliance with its provisions, the state Secretary of the Environment, Alfonso Martínez Muñoz, maintained that those established by the Law would be applied.

The legislation, last reformed in 2020, contemplates a range of fines from 50 to 10,000 UMAs, that is, from 5,187 to 1,307,400 pesos, which applies to all infractions that contemplates the order.