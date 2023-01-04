Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Iraqi national team raised the pace of preparation for its opening match in the “Gulf 25” against Oman, by intensifying training, twice a day, “morning and evening”, and properly charging the players’ morale before tomorrow’s match in the tournament, which lasts until January 19.

The Spaniard Casas, coach of the “Lions of Mesopotamia”, began to focus fully with the current group and read the Omani opponent before the upcoming meeting, by training in one of the sub-stadiums of the Basra Sports City.

The Iraqi national team’s training was closed to the media yesterday, while it is being opened today to be limited to filming only and not allowing press interviews or television interviews.

The training was witnessed by Adnan Darjal, President of the Iraqi Federation, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for “Gulf 25”, Younis Mahmoud, the second vice-president of the Federation, and a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Federation, in addition to Iyad Bunyan, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, in order to raise the morale of the players at this time. What is important is the version in which the masses and officials in Iraq aspire to restore the beautiful time of football and the title absent from the “Lions of Mesopotamia” 35 years ago, as the last version in which the Iraqi national team was crowned dates back to 1988.

Iraq plays in the first group with Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen, and 26 players participate in the current training, they are: Jalal Hassan, Fahd Talib, Ahmed Basil, Ali Abadi, Ibrahim Baish, Ali Fayez, Mustafa Nazim, Amjad Atwan, Zaid Tahseen, Muhammad Ali Abboud, Alaa Abbas, Hussein Jabbar, Moamel Abdel-Reza, Ahmed Yahya, Hussein Ali, Manaf Younes, Al-Ay Fadel, Amir Al-Ammari, Sherko Karim, Riwan Amin, Ayman Hussein, Hussein Ammar, Durgham Ismail, Aso Rustam, Hassan Abdel-Karim, and Ahmed Farhan.