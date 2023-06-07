The smart phones and children are a dangerous combination that can have serious consequences if not properly supervised by parents. Until now, only a few selected organizations or groups have fought against the use of smart phones between children. Now the first European city is added, greystones in Irelandwhich issued a rather curious ban.

As reported by the MobilMania.cz site, parents from the city of greystones together succeeded in introducing a ban on the use of smart phones by children until they enter the second grade of primary school. So they should start using smart phones for the first time only at the age of 12 or 13. However, there is a problem, and that is that this ban is voluntary, which raises questions about its applicability.

Ireland has continually restricted the use of smart phones by children for some time, but only on school grounds. Until now, children were prohibited from using smart phones only during classes. So as soon as class was over, they would retrieve their devices.

And that’s changing now thanks to the ban, which was created under the auspices of the local parents’ association. It includes 8 primary schools attended by children from 4 to 12 years of age. In this case, however, the ban should be complete. Therefore, children will not be able to use smart phones not even in places outside of compulsory school attendance.

According to the parents of greystones, the situation was out of control. The children were glued to their smart phones more frequently and for longer periods of time, prompting the ban. Parents say they want to prolong their children’s childhood.

addiction to smart phones It’s a real thing, whether we like to admit it or not. And children are the most threatened by this, since they are not yet sufficiently developed to be able to effectively assess what is harmful to them and to what extent. Often they are not aware of the possible consequences, so their parents must assume that role.

However, there are other reasons as well, such as health reasons. As we recently reported in a separate article, the disease of digital blindness, caused by the blue light emitted from screens, is becoming more and more common. Excessive exposure to blue light can cause various vision problems, but also problems falling asleep or sleeping properly.

Via: Crast Net

Editor’s note: How difficult it must be to have children! I feel a bit old-fashioned thinking that this note is right, but the truth is that, especially in the years in which we are developing social skills and our bodies, I feel that devices of this type can stunt children and even reach change our society.