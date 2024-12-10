The Government of the Balearic Islands and the PP are now open to negotiating new regional Budgets for the next year after the announcement, this Tuesday, by the President of the Executive, Marga Prohens, to withdraw the accounts due to the lack of support.

The spokesperson for the ‘popular’, Sebastià Sagreras, explained this in statements to the media in the Autonomous Chamber, indicating that after this Tuesday’s plenary session and the foreseeable non-repeal next week of the democratic memory law, “a new scenario opens”.

“We have spoken with the left and the time has come We will sit down to be able to talk and negotiate budgets that they can be carried out with a majority in the Chamber and that they are beneficial for the citizens,” said the ‘popular’ in relation to some hypothetical negotiations that, in any case, he has scheduled for the next period of sessions, starting on month of February.

For the moment, he has clarified, what is closed with the left is the abstention in the debate on the repeal of the memory law and the validation of the flood zone decree and the correction of the Vox amendments supported by mistake.

The ‘popular’ has justified the agreement with the left in relation to the memory law and the corrections to the Vox amendments introduced by mistake in the simplification decree by the fact that, in his opinion, those of Santiago Abascal have already They had committed to supporting the simplification decree knowing that the PP was going to reject their amendments. “Policy never had to be made based on a mistake,” he insisted, emphasizing that they had not obtained guarantees from Vox in relation to these decrees.

The spokesperson of the PP in the Autonomous Chamber has shown optimistic about the possibility of achieving Budgets with the left that maintain their own postulates already introduced in the accounts whose withdrawal has been announced, such as increases in social spending, tax cuts, professional careers and supplements for healthcare and teachers.

Sagreras recalled that the repeal of the democratic memory law was in the investiture agreement signed with Vox, but not in the PP’s electoral program, which is why it lost its validity and commitment at the moment when Santiago Abascal’s party gave for broken agreements.

Now, he explained, just when the repeal was about to be completed, other scenarios entered into the negotiation, such as Vox’s “whim” of not facilitating errors in the amendments to the simplification decree.

Regarding the possibility that the withdrawal of the budget project opens the door to calling early elections, the ‘popular’ has assured that this scenario is not contemplated now, while in any case he has added that the PP “likes on election nights.”

A new scenario

From the left, the spokespersons for PSIB, MÉS per Mallorca and Més per Menorca have agreed that with the withdrawal of the repeal of the democratic memory law, dialogue with the Government improves.

In response to questions from the media at the end of the plenary session, the PSIB spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, recalled that the socialists have always been open to negotiation. “We will talk about everything”he pointed out.

Lluís Apesteguia, for his part, has stated that in the hypothetical negotiations that may open in the future “the extreme right does not fit”a fact that will force the rest to “assume an important capacity for dialogue.”

The Menorcanist Josep Castells has celebrated the possibility that budgets can be projected “that do not respond to the obsessions of Vox but to the real needs of the citizens.”