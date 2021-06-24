There was a time – let’s talk about forty years ago – that in Italy – as in the children’s song – there were happy Austrians (imitating a long mustache) on the mountain tops (drawing mountains with your fingers) of Serie A They had a mustache, of course. Know that the mustache was standard at that time; like the removable radio, the colorful mini skirts over the leggings and the cage where the canary chirped. They were top-level players, top-players we would say today; men who have left a deep mark both on the pitch and in the collective memory. Ironically, one of the two – Herbert Prohaska – was very slow, not for nothing they called him “Snail”; while the other – Walter Schachner – was a lightning bolt, a born sprinter, probably the strongest counter-attacker of those years. Ah, there was also a third, Austrian. But nobody remembers him. (If you are patient we will tell you who he was at the end)