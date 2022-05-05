The more than 2,500 Spanish prosecutors were called this Wednesday to the polls to elect the nine elected members of the Tax Council, the main advisory body of the state attorney general. Although the official data will not be known until May 12, the provisional count predicts that the progressive wing of the race, represented by the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), loses two of the four members it now had, and that They would be distributed between the conservative Association of Prosecutors (AF), the majority, and the Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors (APIF), which would enter the Fiscal Council for the first time, according to career sources familiar with the first advance of the scrutiny. If these results are confirmed, it would be a serious setback for the attorney general, Dolores Delgado, who would see the power of the conservative association increase within its main advisory body to the detriment of UPF, the association to which she has always been linked. and to which the AF accuses him of favoring with discretionary appointments.

The Fiscal Council elections, which are renewed every four years, have taken place in the midst of a climate of confrontation between the attorney general and the most conservative sector of the race, which has questioned some of the appointments of senior positions made by the chief of the public ministry since he took office in February 2020. One of those appointments, that of the prosecutor for the Juvenile Court, has already been annulled by the Supreme Court, considering that Delgado’s arguments for opting for the UPF member candidate “do not meet the minimum requirements” of this type of designation.

The results of the elections to the Fiscal Council, if the provisional data are confirmed, would thus suppose the accolade of the majority of the race to the thesis of the conservative association, which has led the opposition to the attorney general in these two years: of the nine members at stake, six would remain in the hands of the AF (now it had five), two would go to UPF (it had four) and one to APIF. There are also two ex officio members of the council (the head of the Inspectorate, María Antonia Sainz, and the Supreme Court lieutenant, María Ángeles Sánchez Conde), both trusted by Delgado. The polls, however, closed at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the data collected so far is provisional, but the sources consulted agree that the AF has swept all the prosecutors’ offices and that the UPF is losing steam. These sources recall that the AF has almost always obtained the six directors that it now seems to recover and that the four that UPF obtained in 2018 were an exception motivated by the fact that very powerful candidates attended, such as Delgado herself, her predecessor in the Attorney General’s Office, María José Segarra, and the current head of the Technical Secretariat, Álvaro García. This time, however, the vote of the progressive prosecutors has been atomized among the six candidates presented by this association, which has played against their final balance.

One of the directors that, according to the progress of the vote, UPF loses would go to APIF, an association that has competed in the last four elections but had never managed to enter the Fiscal Council. In this case, the president of this association, the prosecutor of the Supreme Court Salvador Viada, who had been only a few votes short of being elected on previous occasions, would become part of the body.

One of the functions of the Fiscal Council is to report on proposals for appointments to senior positions (although its decision is not binding on the attorney general) and on government bills (not binding either).