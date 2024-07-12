Putin signs law on introduction of progressive personal income tax scale from 2025

Russia is introducing a progressive scale of personal income tax (PIT). The corresponding decree was signed by the country’s President Vladimir Putin on July 12.

According to a document on the website of the official publication of legal acts, the innovation will come into effect in 2025.

The rate range will vary from 13 to 22 percent.

The personal income tax rate will depend on the annual income of Russians. It is assumed that the minimum rate of 13 percent will remain for citizens who earn up to 2.4 million rubles a year. For those whose income varies from 2.4 to 5 million, the rate will be 15 percent.

For individuals with annual incomes from 5 to 20 million, the rate will be 18 percent, and from 20 to 50 million – 20 percent. The maximum rate – 22 percent – will affect individuals with incomes over 50 million rubles per year.

It is noted that the progressive scale of personal income tax will not affect participants in the special military operation (SVO), as well as northern allowances. The previous tax rates will also be retained for the self-employed.

Earlier, the law on the progressive scale of personal income tax was approved by senators and deputies

On July 10, the Federation Council approved the innovation along with an increase in the corporate income tax to 25 percent. The corresponding law was also signed by the Russian president on July 12.

In addition, the bill on a progressive personal income tax scale was approved in the State Duma.

How did Russians perceive the tax changes?

The head of the communications holding company Minchenko Consulting, Evgeny Minchenko, spoke about the reaction of Russians to changes in the tax system. In his opinion, the innovations are perceived by the country’s citizens softly.

The expert believes that the reason for this reaction is correct work with the population.

“The significant change in the state tax policy was carried out very gently and intelligently, with a lot of preparatory work, with sociological research, with communication with experts, with a survey of all interested groups, therefore, in my opinion, we see the general impression of such a gentle acceptance in society, because, in fact, they have become such a consensus position,” Minchenko noted. According to him, the progressive scale of personal income tax will satisfy the demand of Russians for social justice.