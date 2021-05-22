“We need a change … The world, without movement, does not evolve.” It was the sentence of Florentino Pérez in the interviews he gave to explain the Superliga project when he was asked about the Real Madrid of the future. The entity is aware that it is necessary to start shaking the tree after this star-laden template has won so much. There are players like Ramos, Modric, Benzema or Marcelo who are clearly past 30. And new names are yet to come. But, in no case, will it be an abrupt revolution. It will be a progressive renovation.

It will be because Madrid understands that the players who are part of this squad can give a lot, but also because the economic strains due to the fall in income due to the pandemic prevent the intended change from accelerating further. The projected income for this campaign is at 617 million when it should approach 900. Almost 300 million difference. In this case, Real Madrid, without a state or tycoon behind it, will have to make a planning effort.

It is clear that before signings arrive, cash must be generated with some exits. There must also be a gap in the wage bill, which today, for the almost 800 workers in the club, stands at 448 million euros. Among the names that are clearly on the starting ramp to make cash are those of Bale, Jovic, Marcelo, Isco, Ceballos … There are other cases like those of Varane, Asensio or Hazard, most sought after, that you have to study depending on the offers that may arrive. In any case, a market is foreseen in which many players move, but little money, and where the exchange of chips is practiced.

As for arrivals, the route map is clear. First you want to bring in the cornerstone of the project. Ruled out that Hazard is, Madrid wants to put all the meat on the grill to bring Mbappé this summer. So far he has achieved his first goal, and that is that the star does not renew. If PSG does not agree to sell it this summer, it will wait for it to be released in 2022.

Haaland is in a case similar to Mbappé. Like the Frenchman, his wish is to wear the Madrid shirt. But the white club has already communicated to its representative that this summer it would be very difficult for the entity to face an operation of this caliber. Dortmund’s qualification for the Champions League allows the Norwegian to continue one more season at Borussia, training and playing in the European showcase, waiting for Madrid. There is an agreement between Raiola and Dortmund to facilitate his departure at that momento.

The other new name for next season is Alaba, another great operation for Real Madrid, as the Austrian is free and comes at zero cost. You only have to pay a transfer bonus to the footballer’s father and Alaba will get the same salary that Ramos has, 12 million net per season. But he is 28 years old and has a five-year career at the best level ahead of him. Next to the BayeThere will be two other key names, those of two homegrown players, Miguel Gutiérrez for the side and White for the midfielder. There is also the final return of Odegaard.

For this first season of renewal you can not expect many surprises. If for the following summer, when the income has been reestablished after the return of the public to the stadiums. Then there may still be some great pending name, like that of Mbappé and Haaland, or why not look at Camavinga again, whose hiring is now secondary after the emergence of Blanco.