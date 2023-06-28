Olivia Chow, Mayor-elect of Toronto, celebrates the result of the municipal elections. Chris Young(Associated Press/LaPresse)

Olivia Chow won the Toronto mayoral election on Monday. The progressive candidate obtained 37.2% of the votes, thus ending more than 12 years of conservative governments in the Canadian metropolis. In her victory speech, Chow said, “Thank you to Torontonians for the trust you have placed in me and for this mandate for change as your new mayor.” The winner of the elections added that, regardless of the electoral preferences of each one, they are all united in her love for the city. Monday’s election was organized outside the normal timetable following the resignation of John Tory.

Mayor since 2014, Tory surprisingly announced his resignation on February 10. The reason was that he had an extramarital affair with a former employee of his office. “I recognize that allowing this relationship to develop was a serious error of judgment on my part,” he said just over an hour after the newspaper Toronto Star published a piece telling the link. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie took the helm on an interim basis.

Toronto is the most populous municipality in Canada. It has about 2.9 million inhabitants; 47% born outside the country. Olivia Chow (1957) reflects this multicultural environment. She came with her family to a suburb of the city at the age of 13 from Hong Kong. She completed university studies in Art, Philosophy and Religion. Soon after, she joined the New Democratic Party and obtained a position on a school commission. Later she was a councilor in Toronto and a federal representative. In 2014 she ran for mayor but was defeated at the polls by John Tory. Chow is the widow of Jack Layton, leader of the New Democratic Party from 2003 to 2011 and one of the most iconic figures in the history of the Canadian left. She will assume the position of mayor on July 12.

The campaign was focused on safety, the state of the infrastructures and environmental care. However, the issue that caused the most attention was the housing crisis. Olivia Chow vowed to increase tenant protections, the same as taxes on luxury real estate. Likewise, the goal was set to support the construction of 25,000 rental homes in the next eight years. Another worrying point has to do with the state of the public coffers, since Toronto has a deficit of about 1.5 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.114 billion from the neighboring country).

Last week, Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, had commented that Chow’s victory would be “an absolute disaster”, since according to him the taxes of the inhabitants of the city would grow “at an unprecedented rate”. This Monday, after the results were announced, Ford declared: “While we won’t always agree on everything, what we can agree on is our shared commitment to making Toronto a place where businesses, families and workers can prosper. Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, congratulated for his part to Olivia Chow through Twitter.

Ana Bailão, vice mayor from 2017 to 2022, came in second with 32.5% of the preferences, while Mark Saunders, the city’s former police chief, came in third with 8.6%. In this election, 102 candidates presented themselves, a historic number. However, most of them lacked serious proposals; still others meant a political circus. Such were the cases of a businessman linked to a pyramid scheme, a comedian and an activist who said he presented himself on behalf of his rescue dog. All that was required to obtain a candidacy was the payment of 200 Canadian dollars (about 150 US dollars), proof of address and 25 supporting signatures.