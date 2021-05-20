ofChristiane Kühl shut down

Even under President Joe Biden, the US is taking a tough line against China. Now resistance from progressive forces is stirring: They fear increasing racism and a new cold war.

Washington / Munich – Several prominent MPs have warned the US against taking an overly confrontational course towards China. While a package of several anti-China laws is being debated in the US Senate, progressive members of the Democratic Party and more than 60 activist groups in particular are speaking out, according to a report by the non-partisan US news portal Politico for a more moderate approach. “We have to distinguish between legitimate criticism of the Chinese government’s human rights record and a Cold War mentality that uses China as a scapegoat for our own domestic problems and demonizes Chinese Americans,” said Democratic MP Ilhan Omar.

USA: Senate debates several bills critical of China

In the US Congress, tough stance on China is one of the few issues on which the two divided Democratic and Republican parties can agree. On Monday (May 17th) MPs from both parties in the Senate voted to press ahead with the “Endless Frontier Act” introduced by the Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, which is intended to form the basis for a series of concrete measures. This should include a US security strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as technology funding or the revitalization of the manufacturing industry in the US.

More bills were added on Tuesday (May 18), including the Strategic Competition Act, which aims to improve military oversight in China and support for US allies in Asia. The Senate then renamed the entire package to the US Innovation and Competition Act, “Law for Innovation and Competition.” “Extreme competition” is the catchphrase that US President Joe Biden used to characterize the relationship between the United States and China shortly after taking office. Biden supports Schumer’s design, which has been part of the China Falcons for many years. “We can either have a world in which the Chinese Communist Party sets the rules for 5G, artificial intelligence and quantum computers – or we can make sure that the US is there the fastest,” Schumer said in the Senate on Monday.

USA: China hawks dominate the discussion about how to deal with Beijing

The British magazine recently analyzed falcons who are critical of China are now dominating the debate in Washington and the White House Economist. “It doesn’t take courage to be a China falcon today. It takes courage not to be, ”the magazine quotes a former advisor to several presidents. Several once esteemed China specialists have fallen out of favor today, according to the paper. In addition to the generally latent anti-Chinese political climate in the USA, China’s own politics and tones also contributed to this. Since President Xi Jinping took office, China has acted increasingly self-confidently in foreign policy and intensified domestic repression. While the international community used to hope for “change through trade”, this has now given way to great disappointment. Today, the US is in a trade war with China and pushed Chinese companies such as telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei out of the market for fear of espionage.

Critics of the wave of laws now fear an exaggerated reaction. Washington runs the risk of torpedoing its own global goals – such as climate protection – by confronting China. Others criticize an impending spiral of spending on armaments as a result of militarization in the Indo-Pacific. Still others warn against misusing China’s policy for domestic political strategies. It is a trap to “see conflicts with China primarily as an opportunity to create a bipartisan unity,” explains Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to the Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. One should rather deal with the “possible effects of a new Cold War between the USA and China”, said Duss bei Politico. The debate shows how complex geopolitical questions usually are – every strategic decision has consequences, not all of which are necessarily wanted.

Concerns about anti-Asian hate propaganda growing in the US – “worrying trend”

Another concern is the spread of anti-Asian hate propaganda similar to Islamophobia after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The tensions between the USA and China and the corona pandemic have already led to racism and even acts of violence against Asians. US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks of a “worrying trend” and a “significant increase in attacks and harassment” motivated by prejudice against Americans of Asian origin. In early May, the New York police showed videos of racially motivated hammer and knife attacks in broad daylight.

The group Stop AAPI Hate – AAPI stands for “Asian Americans: Inside and People of the Pacific Islands” – recorded more than 6,600 racist attacks between mid-March 2020 and the end of March 2021. Of these, almost 3000 would have occurred in March of this year alone. This means a significant increase in such attacks, almost two thirds of which are still verbal abuse. But other victims are spat at or prevented from entering shops. Almost half of the attacks were reported by people of Chinese descent, according to Stop AAPI Hate. A good 60 progressive groups, including researchers, lawyers, institutes or associations of Asian Americans, gave one common appeal out. A tough anti-China policy “inevitably feeds racism, violence, xenophobia and white nationalism,” it says.

The legislative package could come to a vote in the Senate later this month. Due to the unfamiliar bipartisan unity, approval is likely despite the increasing criticism. (ck)